Ann Marr has become a member of board of directors at Cass Information Systems, Inc. Marr is executive vice president of global human resources at World Wide Technology (WWT) where she oversees all global human resources functions and serves as a member of the executive team and board of directors. Marr also manages WWT’s Corporate Development Program, which includes diversity and inclusion, supplier diversity and small business enterprise and is president of the WWT Charitable Foundation. Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions.
People on the Move
Anne Marr named to board at Cass Info. Systems
