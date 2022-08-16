Ann Marr

Ann Marr (right)

 Photo courtesy of Twitter @AnnCuiellette

Ann Marr has become a member of board of directors at Cass Information Systems, Inc. Marr is executive vice president of global human resources at World Wide Technology (WWT) where she oversees all global human resources functions and serves as a member of the executive team and board of directors. Marr also manages WWT’s Corporate Development Program, which includes diversity and inclusion, supplier diversity and small business enterprise and is president of the WWT Charitable Foundation. Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.