April Taylor, DBA, JD joined Logan University in August as dean of the College of Health Sciences. She previously served as dean for the College of Arts and Sciences and dean for the College of Business at her former institution. She comes to Logan with extensive academic oversight and curriculum development experience. Dr. Taylor served as the previous Chair for the South Carolina Board of Paralegal Certification, a position to which she was appointed by the South Carolina Supreme Court. She is also co-Chair of the Logan University Policy Committee. Her education includes Argosy University - Orange County Campus, and the University of South Carolina.

