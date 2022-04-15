Apryll Kiekow will join Robinhood as an anti-money laundering investigator. In her new role, Kiekow will investigate potential stock market manipulation. Robinhood, a Silicon Valley-based financial services company, has been adding talent around the country to work remotely. Previously, Kiekow worked for TD Ameritrade as an anti-money laundering investigator, the Missouri Department of Revenue as a special agent, and Casino Queen as a surveillance supervisor. She earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Missouri Valley College.
