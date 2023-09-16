Jonathan Pulphus, Jr. has joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) as director of grant initiatives. He brings experience from American Friends Service Committee, CURE Violence, and Freedom Community Center. He has a BA in African American Studies from Saint Louis University. ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.
People on the Move
ARCHS names Jonathan Pulphus, Jr. as a director
