Arsenia Tate

Arsenia Tate

 Photo by Sid Hastings

Nerinx Hall High School recently announced that Arsenia Hall will be the school’s next director of equity and inclusion. Most recently she served as outreach specialist for the Anti-Defamation League Heartland Region. Prior to joining ADL, Tate served as the director of anti-racist education capacity building for the Education Equity Center of St. Louis. She also previously served as an elementary school coordinator of inclusion, diversity and equity through the St. Louis Archdiocese. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.