St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) has selected Ashley Lisenby to serve as the station’s next news director. Lisenby will supervise and support STLPR’s local newsroom of 28 reporters, producers, and editors. Lisenby was most recently news producer/editor at Weekend Edition for NPR, where she pitched national and international news segments, produced host interviews, and wrote and edited audio scripts. In this role, she also edited NPR’s Up First podcast.
Prior to NPR, Lisenby served as senior news producer/editor for WAMU, American University Radio in Washington, D.C., where she managed a staff of producers, reporters, and hosts in daily news production covering Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Virginia. She also wrote, edited and produced daily local audio segments for NPR’s Consider This podcast.
