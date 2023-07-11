Bola Akande

Bola Akande

 Photo courtesy of Patch

Bola Akande, city administrator for the City of Brentwood, is the new president of the Missouri City/County Management Association (MCMA). She was elected during MCMA’s annual conference in May 2023. Akande has served as Brentwood’s city administrator since August 2011 and has more than three decades of experience in the public sector. She has held administrative and leadership positions in the cities of Richmond Heights, Mo.; The Woodlands, Texas; Flower Mound, Texas; and Oklahoma City.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.