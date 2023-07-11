Bola Akande, city administrator for the City of Brentwood, is the new president of the Missouri City/County Management Association (MCMA). She was elected during MCMA’s annual conference in May 2023. Akande has served as Brentwood’s city administrator since August 2011 and has more than three decades of experience in the public sector. She has held administrative and leadership positions in the cities of Richmond Heights, Mo.; The Woodlands, Texas; Flower Mound, Texas; and Oklahoma City.
featured
People on the Move
Bola Akande named president of City/County management assoc.
- St. Louis American staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan marries longtime girlfriend
- Former State Representative and St. Louis Alderman Charles Troupe has passed
- A bit of soul in Ferguson
- JT throws phone at Lil Uzi Vert at BET Awards, allegedly over Ice Spice
- ‘Unfollow me, you can’t go where I’m going’
- White mobs terrorize Black residents in East St. Louis riots
- 21 Alumni to be inducted into U. City High Hall of Fame
- Kairos Cara bill would lead to some defunding of St. Louis Public Schools
- Missourians at risk for losing Medicaid insurance
- St. Louis City reports alarming opioid death numbers
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: July 6, 2023
- St. Louis June Parades: 2023 Juneteenth and Pride
- Partyline: TLC, En Vogue and Sean Kingston take on the Lou in Hot Summer Nights tour
- NNPA celebrates 196 years of the Black Press of America
- This Week's Photos: June 29, 2023
- 2023 Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception
- St. Louisans at Indianapolis' 2023 Major Taylor Convention
- This Week's Photos: June 22, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.