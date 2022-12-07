Brandi Smith has been promoted to vice president of human resouces and administrative services for Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS). She has served ARCHS for more than a decade in a variety of roles including events specialist and executive assistant. She graduated from Harris Stowe State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, and from Lindenwood University with a master’s in business administration. Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.
Brandi Smith promoted to VP at ARCHS
