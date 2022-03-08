Brooke A. Smith, Esq. was promoted to deputy dity manager/dir. of economic development for the City of University City. She has over 10 years of experience serving in local government, previously serving as city manager for the City of East St. Louis and city clerk/assistant to the city administrator for the City of Dellwood. Smith holds a juris doctorate from Saint Louis University School of Law and a master in public affairs from University of Missouri-Columbia. Smith also serves as provisional judge for the St. Ann Consolidated Municipal Courts. She is a member of the Missouri Bar Association, International City/County Management Association, the National Forum of Black Public Administrators, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
People on the Move
Brooke A. Smith promoted to deputy city manager at U-City
