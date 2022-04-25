SITE Improvement Association welcomed Burnea Lester as the director of communication and community relations. Burnea will act as a resource for any contractor needing assistance with diversity and inclusion efforts. She co-founded The Art of Adaption with her husband, a consulting firm that trains and advises organizations on diversity, equity, inclusion, company culture, and psychological safety. During her time with UMSL’s Community Innovation and Action Center, she was the learning and evaluation manager. She received a BS degree in broadcast journalism from Northwest Missouri State University, an MA degree in media communication and media literacy from Webster University, and an MS degree in education.
People on the Move
Burnea Lester named director at SITE Improvement Assoc.
