Willie Mayberry has taken on the role of executive vice president and president of regional banking at Busey Bank. Mayberry joins Busey Bank from PNC, where he served as executive vice president and director of strategy and planning for the commercial bank. In that role he focused on strategies to enhance growth, profitability and innovation to meet client needs and expand the bank’s product offerings. Also, at PNC, Mayberry was the market manager for Georgia and Alabama for business banking. At Chase, Mayberry had numerous roles over 22 years, included serving as a regional executive managing the Midwest region and was the national sales executive for the Treasury Management division.
People on the Move
Busey Bank hired Willie Mayberry as executive vice president
