Carissa Sterling has been named an associate at Carmody MacDonald PC. Sterling focuses her practice on general civil litigation. She represents business owners and individuals in a variety of litigious matters, including commercial, construction, and contract disputes. She also advises clients in complex civil litigation. While earning her undergraduate degree, Steling worked at the Nashville office of a national law firm and spent two summers interning at Illinois’ Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. During law school, she spent both summers as a summer associate at Carmody MacDonald. She graduated magna cum laude with her B.A. in political science and Spanish from Vanderbilt University and earned her J.D. from Washington University.
People on the Move
Carissa Sterling named attorney at Carmody MacDonald
