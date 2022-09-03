Carl Green was promoted to director of training and development at People's Family of Corporations. Green joined Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers in 2009 and has served as outreach marketing agent, supervisor of certified application counselors, and most recently, director of marketing and communications. This role recognizes Green's contributions to People's Family of Corporations during his tenure with the organization. Green has a BS degree in communications and marketing from Washington University in St. Louis. He is also a Maxwell Leadership Team Certified Independent Speaker, Coach, and Trainer.
