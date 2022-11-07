Carlos Banks

Carlos Banks

 Photo courtesy of Carlos Banks LinkedIn

First Mid Bank & Trust recently welcomed Carlos Banks as their new mortgage loan officer serving Alton and the surrounding communities. Banks has been in the financial industry for six years and recently joined the First Mid mortgage team to achieve his passion of helping families achieve their goals of homeownership and financial freedom. He was born in Wichita, Kansas and grew up in Arlington, Texas. Banks received an associate degree from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, and received his BA in Hospitality Administration/Management from Southwest Missouri State University. He also played college football at both Oklahoma State University and Missouri State University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.