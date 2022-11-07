First Mid Bank & Trust recently welcomed Carlos Banks as their new mortgage loan officer serving Alton and the surrounding communities. Banks has been in the financial industry for six years and recently joined the First Mid mortgage team to achieve his passion of helping families achieve their goals of homeownership and financial freedom. He was born in Wichita, Kansas and grew up in Arlington, Texas. Banks received an associate degree from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, and received his BA in Hospitality Administration/Management from Southwest Missouri State University. He also played college football at both Oklahoma State University and Missouri State University.
People on the Move
Carlos Banks joins First Mid Bank & Trust
- St. Louis American Staff
