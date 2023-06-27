Carmen Stayton

Educator Carmen Stayton has been elected to the board of education for the Special School District of St. Louis County. Stayton has been an educator since starting her career in 2009. She has taught in Jennings, Kansas City, and Special School districts. She also served as dean of students at South City Prep and as a teacher at Jamaa Learning Center. She is currently a math instructional specialist at Washington University’s Institute for School Partnership. Her previous board experience includes serving on the St. Louis American Newspapers in Education Advisory Board, as a facilitator on the Jennings School District Trauma Action Plan Team, and on the Teach for America Alumni Advisory Board. 

