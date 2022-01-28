Carolyn Seward

Carolyn Seward, founder and CEO of Family Workforce Centers of America, was recently named to the board of trustees of Wyman. She has managed field and staff operations for over 35 years and has 20 years of experience in total quality management evaluating and analyzing organizational data at for-profit and nonprofit businesses. In 2011, she established Family and Workforce Centers of America, a non-profit organization with a mission to continue to serve youth and families. Seward holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and economics and has a master’s in management and human resources from Webster University in St. Louis.

