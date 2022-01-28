Carolyn Seward, founder and CEO of Family Workforce Centers of America, was recently named to the board of trustees of Wyman. She has managed field and staff operations for over 35 years and has 20 years of experience in total quality management evaluating and analyzing organizational data at for-profit and nonprofit businesses. In 2011, she established Family and Workforce Centers of America, a non-profit organization with a mission to continue to serve youth and families. Seward holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and economics and has a master’s in management and human resources from Webster University in St. Louis.
People on the Move
Carolyn Seward appointed to board at Wyman
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- T.D. Jakes’ daughter Cora Jakes Coleman and her husband divorce
- Gravois Park neighborhood initiative sells homes to low-to-moderate income creatives
- Ruling the roost: Women open Creole restaurant
- Your best second act
- Cal Harris to become St. Louis County’s chief of staff
- Kwofe Coleman says Muny must represent all of St. Louis
- “The Mack” actor Max Julien, 88 passes away
- Tiffany Haddish arrested and charged with DUI in Georgia
- Rep. Cori Bush's vehicle hit by gunfire in St. Louis area
- City’s new chief equity officer to focus on data
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.