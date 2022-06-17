Chaifetz School of Business recently appointed Chalana Scales-Ferguson as its inaugural director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. In the role, Scales-Ferguson will execute intentional and meaningful DEIB events and programming for internal and external stakeholders that focus on well-being, resiliency, professionalism and personal and social development. She will provide training and marshal resources to develop content that creates a sense of belonging inside and outside of the classroom. Scales-Ferguson holds a Juris Doctorate degree and certificate in employment law from Saint Louis University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia.
Chalana Scales-Ferguson named director of DEIB at Chaifetz School
