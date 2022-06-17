Chalana Scales-Ferguson

Chalana Scales-Ferguson

Chaifetz School of Business recently appointed Chalana Scales-Ferguson as its inaugural director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. In the role, Scales-Ferguson will execute intentional and meaningful DEIB events and programming for internal and external stakeholders that focus on well-being, resiliency, professionalism and personal and social development. She will provide training and marshal resources to develop content that creates a sense of belonging inside and outside of the classroom. Scales-Ferguson holds a Juris Doctorate degree and certificate in employment law from Saint Louis University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.