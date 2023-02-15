Charles K. Poole recently returned to St. Louis in a new role as vice president, digital communications with Equifax Workforce Solutions. Prior to this role, Poole served as chief communications officer/VP marketing and public relations at Prospect Medical Holdings, as well as a variety of positions at Ascension Technologies. Poole spent more than 14 years with Anheuser Busch including Washington, DC, Los Angeles and St. Louis, where his last role was senior group director, corporate communications and corporate affairs. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and journalism from Saint Louis University and masters in communications and journalism from Webster University.
featured
People on The Move
Charles Poole named VP at Equifax
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Other News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- Ja Morant must face stiff punishment by NBA
- Rickey Smiley’s son died at 32, no cause verified
- Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms
- Harris-Stowe names Dr. Marrix Seymore as dean of College of Education
- Ameren names Dan Isom to lead the company's security
- A full Black History Month calendar
- A rough week to be Brandon Bosley
- Fields Foods grocer to replace Save A Lot in Pagedale
- Denean Busby now VP of marketing, communications for Boys & Girls Club
- Childhood besties team for “TIMELESS’ exhibition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.