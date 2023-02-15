Charles Poole

Charles K. Poole recently returned to St. Louis in a new role as vice president, digital communications with Equifax Workforce Solutions. Prior to this role, Poole served as chief communications officer/VP marketing and public relations at Prospect Medical Holdings, as well as a variety of positions at Ascension Technologies. Poole spent more than 14 years with Anheuser Busch including Washington, DC, Los Angeles and St. Louis, where his last role was senior group director, corporate communications and corporate affairs. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and journalism from Saint Louis University and masters in communications and journalism from Webster University.

