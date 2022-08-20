Chastity Culberson has been named community science manager at The St. Louis Science Center. She returns to SLSC to lead the aerospace component and youth development curriculum for SLSC's Youth Exploring Science program; a program that employs teens to teach hands-on science throughout the St. Louis community. She brings over thirteen years of classroom teaching and leadership experience, serving in Ferguson Florissant School District and Metro Nashville Public School District. Culberson has a BAS degree in elementary education and a M.S.Ed degree in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee State University.
