Cheri Tillis, COO of Fathers and Families Support Center for seven years and acting CEO for the past eight months, has been named CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. She succeeds Halbert Sullivan, the organization’s founder, who passed away April 15, 2021.FFSC, was founded in 1997 with the intent of transforming absent fathers into nurturing parents. Since then, the organization has helped more than 19,000 fathers become financially and emotionally involved parents with the skills necessary to hold a job and support a family, in turn, making a positive impact in the lives of nearly 46,000 children. Tillis joined the organization in 2003 and was promoted to senior VP and COO in 2013. As CEO, she now has overall responsibility for the organization which has an annual budget of $4.3 million and 52 employees at five St. Louis metro locations.
