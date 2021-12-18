Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers as president-elect for the 2022 term. She has served in several senior positions in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. In addition to Missouri, she has worked for both the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and for the NAIC. Lindley-Myers is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri. She has been awarded the NAIC’s Robert Dineen Award and the Al Greer Award.
People on the Move
Chlora Lindley-Myers appointed by insurance commissioners
