Christina L. Dancy was recently elected by St. Louis County residents, to serve as a member of the MU Extension Council for St. Louis County. As a member of the council, Dancy serves as a full partner with Missouri's land-grant universities to deliver high-quality education and research-based information that helps people solve real-world problems and take advantage of opportunities. Dancy currently serves as a senior change management professional at Edward Jones. She is a member of the Regional Business Council's Leadership 100, Urban League of Metro St. Louis Guild, St Louis Diversity and Inclusion Consortium and she serves on the United Way's Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society Cabinet.
featured
People on the Move
Christina L. Dancy elected to the MU Extension Council for St. Louis County
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- Ms. Juicy hospitalized in ICU
- Free produce baskets for area families available May 31
- $37 million in American Rescue Act Funds secured for North St. Louis
- Eight St. Louis companies make Forbes “Best Employers for Diversity” list
- Dr. Homer Nash was a family doctor, family man
- Kevin Samuels, YouTuber notorious for controversial relationship views, has died
- Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis on Saturday
- SLSO cancels weekend concerts
- Clark receives SLUH’s highest honor
- Faith communities to help lead Moral March on Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.