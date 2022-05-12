Christina L. Dancy

Christina L. Dancy

Christina L. Dancy was recently elected by St. Louis County residents, to serve as a member of the MU Extension Council for St. Louis County. As a member of the council, Dancy serves as a full partner with Missouri's land-grant universities to deliver high-quality education and research-based information that helps people solve real-world problems and take advantage of opportunities. Dancy currently serves as a senior change management professional at Edward Jones. She is a member of the Regional Business Council's Leadership 100, Urban League of Metro St. Louis Guild, St Louis Diversity and Inclusion Consortium and she serves on the United Way's Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society Cabinet.

