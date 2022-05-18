Christopher Clark

Christopher Clark

Christopher Clark has been named as the next principal of Parkway's Highcroft Ridge Elementary, effective July 1. Clark is currently the head principal at Halls Ferry Intermediate in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Prior to this position, Clark served Ferguson-Florissant as a hearing and re-entry officer and as principal at Cross Keys Middle School. Previously, he was the director of alternative education with the Ritenour School District. Clark has a specialist degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University. He also holds a master’s in education, curriculum and instruction and a bachelor of science in education, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

