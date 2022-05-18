Christopher Clark has been named as the next principal of Parkway's Highcroft Ridge Elementary, effective July 1. Clark is currently the head principal at Halls Ferry Intermediate in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Prior to this position, Clark served Ferguson-Florissant as a hearing and re-entry officer and as principal at Cross Keys Middle School. Previously, he was the director of alternative education with the Ritenour School District. Clark has a specialist degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University. He also holds a master’s in education, curriculum and instruction and a bachelor of science in education, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Christopher Clark named principal of Highcroft Ridge Elementary
- The St. Louis American Staff
