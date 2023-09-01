Christopher Hicks

Christopher Hicks was recently sworn in as a member of the Health and Hospital Advisory Board (Health Advisory Board) for St. Louis County. Hicks is an environmental, health, and safety consultant.  He earned his masters of science degree from the University of Central Missouri and his bachelors of science degree from Indiana State University.  Hicks is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership St. Louis program.  Hicks received the President's Award from the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and the Safety Professional of the Year (SPY) award from the St. Louis Chapter of the ASSP. He was recognized as a trailblazer when he became the first African American First Team All-American and the second football player, in NCAA Division I, to achieve this athletic achievement at Indiana State University since its founding in 1865.

