Christopher Hicks, an experienced, results-oriented, environmental, health and safety (EHS) professional, was recently named to the board of Wyman. He has extensive experience and expertise in management systems, regulatory compliance, process/project reviews, auditing, training, inspections, and incident investigations. He has worked for employers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, and steel industries. He holds a MS degree in industrial safety from the University of Central Missouri and a dual BS degree in safety management and environmental safety from Indiana State University. Wyman’s mission is to empower teens from economically disadvantaged circumstances to lead successful lives and build strong communities.
People on the Move
Christopher Hicks now on Wyman board
