21c Museum Hotel St. Louis has welcomed Christopher Randall as the director of community impact. Randall is a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, served nearly a decade as a police officer with the St. Louis County Police Department, and served as a program lead with a national veteran service organization. Prior to joining 21c, Randall served as the Community impact manager for 5 On Your Side KSDK-TV. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University. Randall is a 2022 recipient of a Salute to Young Leaders award from the St. Louis American Foundation.
featured
People on the Move
Christopher Randall joins 21c Museum Hotel as director of community impact
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- India Royale, Lil Durk break up following rumors of him cheating
- Feeling lucky
- XFL St. Louis will rock on with diverse staff
- Ebenezer Baptist Church honors MLK’s sister Dr. Christine King Farris
- Ray J calls Kris Jenner a liar for sex tape lie detector test question
- Tashanna Stanciel makes sure students ‘belong’
- Rapper PnB Rock was murdered inside an LA Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Monday afternoon
- St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices
- Passion for teaching and students drives Salute to Excellence in Education awardees
- Eagles soar at Marion Elementary School in Ritenour School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.