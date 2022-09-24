Christopher Randall

Christopher Randall

 Photo courtesy of Christopher Randall

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis has welcomed Christopher Randall as the director of community impact.  Randall is a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, served nearly a decade as a police officer with the St. Louis County Police Department, and served as a program lead with a national veteran service organization. Prior to joining 21c, Randall served as the Community impact manager for 5 On Your Side KSDK-TV. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University.  Randall is a 2022 recipient of a Salute to Young Leaders award from the St. Louis American Foundation.

