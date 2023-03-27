St. Louis Equity Fund, Inc. announced the promotion of Cleo Miller, Sr. from construction manager to director of construction management. Since joining SLEFI in 2020, he has become a valuable resource to the Equity Fund’s developer partners, government agencies and community service organizations. Miller received his bachelor of science in interior design construction management with a minor in business administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato and his MBA in marketing from Bellevue University Nebraska. Prior to joining St Louis Equity Fund, Miller served at Gardner Capital and US Bancorp’s CDC.
People on the Move
Cleo Miller Sr. promoted to director of construction management
- St. Louis American staff
