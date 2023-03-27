Feliccia Moore-Davis

Theta Kappa Honor Society will recognize six college presidents with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction during PTK Catalyst 2023, the society’s annual convention in Columbus, Ohio, April 20-22. Among those to be honored will be Feliccia Moore-Davis, Ph.D., president and chief academic officer at St. Louis Community College at Meramec. Moore-Davis was named Meramec’s president in August 2019. Moore-Davis earned her doctorate in organizational leadership from Regents University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Xavier University in New Orleans, and a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Texas A&M University.

