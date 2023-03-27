Theta Kappa Honor Society will recognize six college presidents with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction during PTK Catalyst 2023, the society’s annual convention in Columbus, Ohio, April 20-22. Among those to be honored will be Feliccia Moore-Davis, Ph.D., president and chief academic officer at St. Louis Community College at Meramec. Moore-Davis was named Meramec’s president in August 2019. Moore-Davis earned her doctorate in organizational leadership from Regents University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Xavier University in New Orleans, and a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Texas A&M University.
Community College's Feliccia Moore-Davis to receive award
St. Louis American staff
