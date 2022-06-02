Corey Johnson has been named Parkway’s director of athletics and activities, effective July 1. He is currently the athletic director at Parkway North High where he has served for three years. Prior to Parkway, he served in many coaching and leadership roles as high school activities and athletic director, assistant principal, teacher and head coach of two sports in the Hazelwood School District. He began his career as a coach and high school social studies teacher. Johnson has served on the Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors for seven years including a year as board president. Johnson holds a master’s in educational administration from Lindenwood and a bachelor of arts in history from Westmar University.
featured
People on the Move
Corey Johnson named Parkway director of athletics and activities
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
News
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- 25 St. Louis high flyers under 40
- 'It takes a village'
- Free produce baskets for area families available May 31
- Setting the record straight on Cori Bush vote on the Infrastructure Bill
- St. Louis native moves closer to Congress
- Cardinal Ritter sets a new state record in the Girls Class 5 4x400 meter relay
- Judge Krista S. Peyton serves as newest judge in St. Louis County
- Rona Robinson-Hill named associate professor at Ball State
- Lorraine Tyus named director of nursing at Cardinal Ritter Senior
- Jayson Tatum is headed to NBA Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.