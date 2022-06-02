POM

Corey Johnson

Corey Johnson has been named Parkway’s director of athletics and activities, effective July 1. He is currently the athletic director at Parkway North High where he has served for three years. Prior to Parkway, he served in many coaching and leadership roles as high school activities and athletic director, assistant principal, teacher and head coach of two sports in the Hazelwood School District. He began his career as a coach and high school social studies teacher. Johnson has served on the Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors for seven years including a year as board president. Johnson holds a master’s in educational administration from Lindenwood and a bachelor of arts in history from Westmar University.

