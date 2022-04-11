Gralon A. Johnson

Dr. Gralon A. Johnson

Covenant House Missouri announced Dr. Gralon A. Johnson as chief program officer. In this role, Dr. Johnson will co-chair the development and implementation of the organization’s next strategic plan; ensure transformational, high quality programs are provided to youth on their journey from homelessness to hope; and work in partnership with the executive leadership team and board of directors to advance the organization and positive impact in the community.  Prior to his employment at Covenant House Missouri, Dr. Johnson held the position of national director of programs at College Possible, one of the largest educational equity organizations in the United States. Dr. Johnson received his master’s degree from the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.