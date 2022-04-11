Covenant House Missouri announced Dr. Gralon A. Johnson as chief program officer. In this role, Dr. Johnson will co-chair the development and implementation of the organization’s next strategic plan; ensure transformational, high quality programs are provided to youth on their journey from homelessness to hope; and work in partnership with the executive leadership team and board of directors to advance the organization and positive impact in the community. Prior to his employment at Covenant House Missouri, Dr. Johnson held the position of national director of programs at College Possible, one of the largest educational equity organizations in the United States. Dr. Johnson received his master’s degree from the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas.
Covenant names Dr. Gralon Johnson chief program officer
