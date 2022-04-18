Missouri American Water recently named Crystal Grant as senior operations manager – St. Louis. In this position, she oversees field customer service and the construction and maintenance teams throughout St. Louis County, the largest community served by the company. Grant has been with the American Water family for 24 years. In 1998, she began with the system conversion and implementation team. Since then, she has worked as a senior education and development specialist in the Customer Service Center, operations support supervisor for Illinois American Water, and employee relations business partner and HR business partner for American Water. Grant holds a bachelor’s degree in business, bachelor’s degree in computer science, and master’s degree in teaching from Webster University.
Crystal Grant named senior ops manager for Missouri American Water
- The St. Louis American Staff
