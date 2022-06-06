Dana Tucker Redwing, associate general counsel at Metro Transit St. Louis, has been named to receive a 2022 Woman’s Justice Award from Missouri Lawyers Media. Her award is the Litigation Practitioner Award, which is awarded to litigators who have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense. For 18 years, Redwing was with Fox Smith LLC and became the first African-American woman partner there. As chief counsel for the Missouri Attorney General’s Eastern Region for seven years, she managed a staff of more than 80 attorneys, investigators and support staff members. In her current position with Bi-State Development, she manages the corporate compliance and ethics program, and manages the helpline where complaints of any ethical violations from employees or vendors are received.
