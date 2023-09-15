Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith

The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery announced the appointment of Danielle Smith to its board of directors. Smith is the director of diversion and special programs for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and has enthusiastically supported the Crisis Nursery since 2011. She served previously as the board chair of Saint Louis Crisis Nursery’s Young Professionals board.  She is a member of the St. Louis American Foundation’s 2020 Class of Young Leaders. A Rosati-Kain High graduate, Smith holds a BA in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a JD from Saint Louis University School of Law.

