The Anheuser-Busch School of Business (ABSB) at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) has named Kristy Daniels Jackson, Ed.S. as director of the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE). As CIE director, Jackson is responsible for management of The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, supporting innovation and the facilitation of partnerships to enhance Black and Brown scholars as well as community members. Jackson most recently served as the lead consultant, developing numerous programs for MECCA. Last fall, she launched the Facilitator Training Program, introducing concepts, methods, and activities to develop highly-effective group facilitators. 

