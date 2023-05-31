Danni Young

Danni Young

Danni Young has been named the new director of graduate recruitment and admissions for the School of Social Work at Saint Louis University. Young has worked in higher education for 16 years. Before joining SLU, Young was the assistant director of recruitment at Harris-Stowe State University. A native of St. Louis, Young is a proud HBCU graduate, completing her undergraduate degree in business from Lincoln University in Jefferson City. She also holds an MBA from Washington University. In her new role at SLU, Young is excited to recruit candidates seeking a master’s in social work, criminal justice or applied behavorial analysis.

