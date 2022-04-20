The Board of the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District recently elected new officers and introduced its newest board members. Darnetta Clinkscale, patient care director, BJC Healthcare (retired) was named chair. The Zoo Museum District was created in 1971, when St. Louis County and City citizens voted to establish a new governmental entity to support its cultural institutions. The Mission of the Zoo Museum District is to represent the taxpayers of the District in the careful oversight of the financial affairs of its subdistricts who represent the Missouri Botanical Garden, Missouri History Museum, Saint Louis Art Museum, Saint Louis
Science Center, and Saint Louis Zoo.
