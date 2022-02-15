David R. Noble

Youth In Need announced that its board of directors has elected David R. Noble to a three-year term on the board. Noble is the St. Louis market president and director of community economic development for Midland States Bank. Noble earned his BS in organizational studies and MS degrees in urban planning and development from Saint Louis University. He currently holds multiple board positions, including NACEDA Community Development Council, member; Housing Action Illinois, director; St. Louis Equity Fund (SLEFI), director; Investment Committee, Christian Hospital Foundation, vice chair and treasurer; VetBiz, community advisory board; and Community Builders Network, director and treasurer. 

