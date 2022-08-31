Constance Harper, Esq. has been promoted to vice president of policy, advocacy, and strategic initiatives at Deaconess Foundation. As the former director of advocacy and freedom schools, with more than five years at the organization, Harper brings a breadth of experience and learnings into her new role.
Harper has the overall strategic and operational responsibility to articulate policy priorities developed in partnership with impacted communities and formulate strategies to advance those priorities. She earned her law degree from California Western School of Law after earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Florida A&M University. She is a native of St. Louis.
