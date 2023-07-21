Deletra Hudson was elected president of the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Associations (MOCCFOA) for the Eastern Division. MOCCFOA represents over 1,100 members across the State of Missouri with the purpose to promote the general welfare of municipalities and to strive toward ever improving administrative techniques used in the operation of municipal governments. The Eastern Division is the largest division in the State of Missouri and represents over 135 municipalities. Hudson has been working with city governments across the states of Missouri and Illinois for over 20 years. She has an MBA in finance from Webster University, is a certified Master Financial Analyst (MFA) and certified Missouri Registered City Clerk (MRCC).
Deletra Hudson named president of clerks, finance officers assoc.
