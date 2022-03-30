Derrick Melton

Derrick Melton

CareSTL Health recently welcomed Derrick J. Melton as the new chief operating officer (COO).  He comes to CareSTL Health from Washington University School of Medicine, where he worked as the director of clinical operations.  Before arriving in St. Louis, Melton spent five years as the director of ambulatory operations for orthopedic surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, Mississippi.  He holds a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise/kinesiology, a master’s in healthcare administration (MHSA), and a master’s in business administration (MBA).  In his new post as COO, he will manage several departments, including operations, facilities, public safety, and school-based health. 

