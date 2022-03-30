CareSTL Health recently welcomed Derrick J. Melton as the new chief operating officer (COO). He comes to CareSTL Health from Washington University School of Medicine, where he worked as the director of clinical operations. Before arriving in St. Louis, Melton spent five years as the director of ambulatory operations for orthopedic surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, Mississippi. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise/kinesiology, a master’s in healthcare administration (MHSA), and a master’s in business administration (MBA). In his new post as COO, he will manage several departments, including operations, facilities, public safety, and school-based health.
featured
People on the Move
Derrick Melton named COO at CareSTL
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Post-Dispatch fabricates controversy
- Gospel great LaShun Pace passes away at 60
- There’s No Such Thing as Black Hollywood
- Lakevia Jackson, mother to Young Thug’s son shot and killed in bowling ball dispute at Atlanta bowling alley
- Brittney Griner: How can a US basketball star just vanish?
- Maxwell’s “The Night Tour” treated fans with the performance of a “Lifetime”
- Yolanda Rodgers-Garvin Mental Health Care awardee
- Former superintendent Tiffany Anderson named USA TODAY Woman of the Year
- Roberts seeks to oust Bush
- Celebration of Alice Windom on Saturday, March 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.