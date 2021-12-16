Devon Moody-Graham recently traveled to Paris, France where she assisted with the Black Paris Community event Josephine En Rose honoring Josephine Baker. Her company CEOMom Empire hosted a meet and greet for Americans traveling in and the expat company in which many of the Who's Who of Black Paris attended. In addition, her fashion line Libra Chic Fashion Geek held a successful pop up shop and was later asked to feature items in Little Africa, a retailer and art space. Moody-Graham will be assisting other companies to expand their brands to Paris. She created CEOMom as a platform to help mothers who are entrepreneurs make their dreams come true. CEOMom provides ’empire building’ assistance, kid-friendly meet ups and opportunities for women to connect with other women while improving their businesses.
