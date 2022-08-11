Diane Givens

Parents as Teachers National Center (PATNC), home of the nation’s leading early childhood home visitation and parenting education program headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has promoted Diane Givens to Senior Director of FACE Project and Implementation.The Family And Child Education (FACE) program is a Native American early childhood education/parental involvement program for families with children prenatally through age eight under the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education.  Givens holds a master’s in education (elementary/early childhood). She sits on Dolly Parton’s - Dollywood Foundation: Imagination Library Book Committee.

