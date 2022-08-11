Parents as Teachers National Center (PATNC), home of the nation’s leading early childhood home visitation and parenting education program headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has promoted Diane Givens to Senior Director of FACE Project and Implementation.The Family And Child Education (FACE) program is a Native American early childhood education/parental involvement program for families with children prenatally through age eight under the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education. Givens holds a master’s in education (elementary/early childhood). She sits on Dolly Parton’s - Dollywood Foundation: Imagination Library Book Committee.
featured
People on the Move
Diane Givens promoted at Parents as Teachers
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office
- East St. Louis native and McDonald’s owner helps flood victims in his community
- Satterfield named director at Forsyth School
- First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
- Kyla Pollard named group manager/VP at Commerce Bank
- ‘The Color Purple’ is a crowd pleaser
- East St. Louis, state continue helping flood victims
- Jackalyn Olinger Rochelle named board president
- Kansas gives America a wake-up call
- August 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.