Dominic LeNoir

Dominic LeNoir

Riverview Gardens School District named Dominic LeNoir as the new principal at Danforth Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year. LeNoir will be tasked with providing instructional leadership and direction to support the professional growth of faculty and staff to achieve positive educational change at Danforth. He will also develop and implement plans for meeting the educational needs for scholars. LeNoir previously served as an assistant principal at Riverview Gardens High School. He earned a BS in applied mathematics and statistics from the University of Missouri - Rolla. He also earned an MS in secondary administration and an educational specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Missouri - St. Louis.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.