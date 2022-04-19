Riverview Gardens School District named Dominic LeNoir as the new principal at Danforth Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year. LeNoir will be tasked with providing instructional leadership and direction to support the professional growth of faculty and staff to achieve positive educational change at Danforth. He will also develop and implement plans for meeting the educational needs for scholars. LeNoir previously served as an assistant principal at Riverview Gardens High School. He earned a BS in applied mathematics and statistics from the University of Missouri - Rolla. He also earned an MS in secondary administration and an educational specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Missouri - St. Louis.
People on the Move
Dominic LeNoir named principal of Danforth Elementary
The St. Louis American Staff
