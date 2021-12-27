Olaronke Akintola-Ogunremi

Olaronke Akintola-Ogunremi

Christian Hospital recently announced Olaronke Akintola-Ogunremi, MD, has been elected chief of the medical staff for 2022. Dr. Akintola-Ogunremi, a pathologist, is the first woman and African American to hold this position. She is board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology with a subspecialty in Cytopathology. Dr. Akintola-Ogunremi completed her residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at the State University of New York, Upstate Medical University and fellowships at Washington University in Saint Louis and St. Louis University and is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

