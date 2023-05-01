Lincoln University of Missouri recently announced LU alum Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey as the new vice president for student affairs. Candia-Bailey has worked in higher education for 23 years. In her previous role, she was vice president of student affairs, chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator at Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts. She has also served as associate dean of students and senior project coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and assistant vice president of student affairs-housing and residence life at Towson University. Candia-Bailey earned a B.S. in sociology from Lincoln University, an M.A. in rehabilitation counseling-disability studies from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University.
Dr. Antoinette ‘Bonnie’ Candia-Bailey named VP at Lincoln
- St. Louis American staff
