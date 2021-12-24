Dr. Audra Smith,

Dr. Audra Smith,

Dr. Audra Smith, second grade teacher at Conway Elementary School received the 2021 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award. Smith has more than 25 years of education experience including the last 10 years at Conway in the Ladue School District.  She was also honored earlier in the year as Ladue School District Teacher of the Year. Emerson’s Excellence in Teaching Awards program, now in its 32nd year, recognizes educators from kindergarten teachers to college professors in the St. Louis metropolitan area who are examples of outstanding educational excellence in the field by going above and beyond in the past school year.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.