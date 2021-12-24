Dr. Audra Smith, second grade teacher at Conway Elementary School received the 2021 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award. Smith has more than 25 years of education experience including the last 10 years at Conway in the Ladue School District. She was also honored earlier in the year as Ladue School District Teacher of the Year. Emerson’s Excellence in Teaching Awards program, now in its 32nd year, recognizes educators from kindergarten teachers to college professors in the St. Louis metropolitan area who are examples of outstanding educational excellence in the field by going above and beyond in the past school year.
People on the Move
Dr. Audra Smith named Emerson Teacher of the Year
