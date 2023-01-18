Dr. Aramide Ayorinde will join Family Care Health Centers (FCHC) as CEO on January 17, 2023 succeeding Dr. Robert Massie who is retiring after serving 28 years as CEO. FCHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving over 20,000 patients in the St. Louis area.
Dr. Ayorinde currently serves as the chief operating officer at Greater Philadelphia Health Action, Inc. As COO, she oversees the operations of a network of 11 FQHCs that service nearly 90,000 individuals in the Philadelphia area. She is excited to be joining FCHC and leading the organization through its next chapters of growth and continued success.
