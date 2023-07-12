Harris-Stowe’s assistant professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Carmel Martin-Fairey has been chosen as an inaugural Taylor Geospatial Institute (TGI) Fellow. The program recognizes rising stars and internationally renowned scientists who demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing TGI’s mission of advancing geospatial sciences and visionary leaders who pioneer innovative solutions to revolutionize industries and inform policy decisions to create a better future. The program allows institutions to recruit and retain distinguished researchers in geospatial science fields, develop the next generation of scientific leaders and catalyze collaboration to accelerate the region’s development as a global geospatial center of excellence.
Dr. Carmel Martin-Fairey named to inaugural class of TGI fellows
- St. Louisans at Indianapolis' 2023 Major Taylor Convention
