Dr. Cassandra Walker Suggs has been named director of educational equity and access at Rockwood School District. Walker Suggs has been at Rockwood for nearly three years, including serving as assistant principal of Rockwood South Middle and most recently as school principal at Wildwood Middle. Prior to those roles she served as dean of students at Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri. Her extensive education includes a doctorate of education from UMSL, a master’s degree in education from Lindenwood University, a masters/ESOL from Southeast Missouri State University, and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Western Illinois University.

