Dr. Kanika Cunningham has been appointed director of the department of public health for St. Louis County. Dr. Cunningham joined DPH in November 2022 as public health officer. As director, she will oversee the only health department in the state to offer clinical services. She has also served as a board-certified family medicine physician at Family Care Health Center since 2017.
Dr. Cunningham named county director of public health
